* Company hurt by falling rates, ship seizures, debt load
* Lawsuit also filed to protect detained vessels
By Jonathan Stempel
June 21 TMT Group, a large global shipping
company, has filed for bankruptcy protection, saying it was
unable to restructure its debt after industry conditions
deteriorated.
Twenty-three entities collectively known as TMT, whose 17
vessels transport cargo from oil to vehicles, filed for Chapter
11 protection from creditors on Thursday with the U.S.
bankruptcy court in Houston, court filings show.
TMT said it had $1.52 billion of assets and $1.46 billion of
liabilities, and wants court approval to hire the restructuring
specialist AlixPartners as its financial adviser.
The filing came on the same day that another large shipper,
South Korea's STX Pan Ocean Co Ltd, sought
protection from creditors in the United States, less than two
weeks after filing for court receivership in its home country.
Many shipping companies had in the years prior to the 2008
financial crisis been buying vessels as freight rates soared to
records, only to see demand plummet as the extra capacity was
arriving.
Lisa Donahue, co-head of AlixPartners' restructuring
practice, in a court filing said that in the face of "extremely
low charter rates" after the financial crisis, TMT began to face
difficulty servicing its debt, and "was unable to take
possession of several of its newbuild orders."
She also said seven existing vessels had been "arrested," or
detained, at various ports around the world, and therefore could
not generate income.
"Unfortunately, and despite the beginnings of rising charter
rates, TMT's lenders and TMT were unable to come to terms," she
said. "In fact, certain lenders have continued to push for sales
of TMT's arrested vessels."
TMT separately filed a lawsuit in the Houston bankruptcy
court against one dozen banks, materials companies and shipping
companies to protect its interests in those vessels.
The TMT acronym was originally based on a company known as
Taiwan Marine Transport, which was founded in 1958 as a banana
boat operator in Asia, according to court documents. The acronym
was changed in 2007 to Today Makes Tomorrow.
The case is In re: TMT USA Shipmanagement LLC et al, U.S.
Bankruptcy Court, Southern District of Texas, No. 13-33740.