OTTAWA May 3 Canada's Competition Bureau
signaled on Thursday that its concerns over Maple Group's C$3.8
billion ($3.84 billion) takeover bid for Toronto Stock Exchange
operator TMX Group may be allayed by the Ontario
Securities Commission's (OSC's) draft rules for allowing the
deal to go ahead.
"It is possible that the OSC's recognition orders could
materially change the regulatory environment such that, if
enforced, our serious concerns may be substantially mitigated,"
bureau spokeswoman Gabrielle Tasse said after the OSC published
its proposed orders, or draft rules.
"We will complete our own review, and this will include
seeking industry reaction to any recognition orders."
