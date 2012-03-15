Paul Singer's hedge fund dissolves stake in Interpublic
Feb 14 U.S. hedge fund Elliott Management Corp has dissolved its stake in advertising company Interpublic Group of Companies Inc, a regulatory filing showed on Tuesday.
OTTAWA, March 15 Canada's Competition Bureau said on Thursday that it has serious competition concerns about the proposed takeover of TMX Group by Maple Group, repeating the assessment it made in November.
A spokeswoman for the federal antitrust watchdog said there were no new developments to report regarding its ongoing review of the proposed deal.
"As we said in November, while it is accurate to say the Commissioner's views may be affected by further factual information and developments, a significant and material change to the competitive consequences to the proposed transaction would be required to sufficiently address the Commissioner's serious concerns communicated to the parties in November," said spokeswoman Alexa Keating. (Reporting By Louise Egan; editing by Rob Wilson)
Feb 14 U.S. rail operator CSX Corp said its board has called for a special meeting of its shareholders to discuss requests made by hedge fund Mantle Ridge LP, which is trying to install Hunter Harrison, outgoing chief executive of Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd as the company's chief executive.
