March 18 TMX Group Ltd's Thomas Kloet is
set to retire at the end of August after six years as head of
the operator of the Toronto Stock Exchange, a period that
included TMX's acquisition by a consortium of Canada's biggest
banks and pension funds.
Kloet, a 30-year veteran of the exchange industry, will step
down Aug. 31, the company said late on Monday.
He became chief executive officer of the former TMX Group
Inc in 2008 and led the company through significant expansion
including opening new offices in New York, London, Sydney and
Beijing.
In early 2011, Kloet agreed to a friendly takeover by the
London Stock Exchange Group in a multi-billion dollar
deal that was eventually thwarted by a hostile rival bid for the
operator of Canada's largest stock exchange, led by the Canadian
consortium.
LSE and TMX, whose attempted tie-up came during a period of
consolidation attempts by the world's top exchanges, scrapped
their deal when it failed to win over shareholders.
Kloet eventually accepted the Canadian consortium's C$3.8
billion offer and became CEO of the new TMX Group Ltd in 2012.
He guided its integration with the Canadian Depository for
Securities Ltd and Alpha Exchange Inc, which were owned by
members of the consortium.
Prior to that deal, Kloet led the integration of the
Montreal Exchange, which was acquired in late 2007, into TMX.
Before joining TMX, Kloet was the first CEO of Singapore
Exchange Ltd. He also had been a director of the
Chicago Mercantile Exchange.
Kloet is currently the chairman of the Boston Options
Exchange.
A search committee will look at internal and external
candidates to succeed Kloet, TMX Group said.