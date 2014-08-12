CORRECTED-BRIEF-Fire on cooling tower at Lyondell Houston refinery -sources
* Fire breaks out on cooling tower at Lyondell Houston refinery, sources say Further company coverage: (Reporting by Erwin Seba and Ethan Lou; Editing by Sandra Maler)
TORONTO Aug 12 TMX Group Ltd has extended the contract of its retiring chief executive officer until the end of October, the owner of Canada's main stock exchange operator said on Tuesday.
Tom Kloet, who had been due to retire at the end of August, agreed to stay until the end of October, the company said in a statement. Sources told Reuters last week that Kloet was likely to stay on for longer as the search for a replacement continued. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
* Delphi Energy Corp. Reports 2016 year end results, reserves and provides operations update
March 15 A former investment adviser at an Oppenheimer Holdings Inc was sentenced to six months' imprisonment Wednesday after he pleaded guilty to insider trading based on information from a childhood friend working at Pfizer Inc.