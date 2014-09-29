(Adds details, background)
By Alastair Sharp
TORONTO, Sept 29 TMX Group Ltd named Lou
Eccleston as its new chief executive officer, the Toronto Stock
Exchange operator said on Monday, after a lengthy global search
to replace retiring CEO Tom Kloet.
Eccleston left McGraw Hill Financial in July. He
had most recently been president of the company's S&P Capital IQ
unit, a real-time data provider, and chairman of index unit S&P
Dow Jones Indices.
Just last week, TMX and S&P Dow Jones Indices launched two
new indices offering exposure to Canadian stocks with the
highest yield and buyback ratios.
Eccleston has also previously worked at Thomson Reuters Corp
predecessor Thomson Financial, and at Bloomberg LP.
He'll take up his new role at TMX on Nov. 3, pending work permit
approvals.
Eccleston has won praise for being at the forefront of
financial technology innovation, including the development of
S&P Capital IQ's data analytics offerings.
"It was clear that Lou has the right skill set, experience
and proven track record to be successful in this critical role,"
TMX chairman Chuck Winograd said in a statement.
TMX has struggled more than most of its global peers because
of its reliance on new issues and capital-raising by the
cyclical energy and mining sectors, and it recently migrated its
trading platform to offer ultra-fast transaction speeds and
diversified via small acquisitions and internal moves.
The company is bracing for the arrival of Aequitas
Innovations Inc, an upstart competitor seeking to win over
institutional investors with an aggressive stance against
high-frequency trading (HFT).
Along with the Toronto bourse, the company also owns the
Montreal derivatives exchange and the small-cap TSX Venture
Exchange, clearing and depositary services.
The choice of Eccleston brings in a face from outside TMX's
ownership circle, a group of Canadian financial institutions who
in 2012 thwarted a rival bid from the London Stock Exchange
.
Current CEO Kloet was planning to retire in August, but TMX
extended his contract by two months as its search stretched on.
(Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by David Gregorio and
Gunna Dickson)