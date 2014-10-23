TORONTO Oct 23 The operator of Canada's biggest
stock exchange plans to launch a trading option for investors
not using speed-based strategies, in what appears to be a direct
response to the threat presented by incoming player Aequitas.
TMX Group Ltd said on Thursday it plans a "speed
bump", minimum order sizes and rebates for active flow on its
smaller Alpha exchange.
It will also introduce a "long life" order type on both its
main Toronto Stock Exchange and its sister venture exchange
which will be executed ahead of other orders at the same price.
The orders will need to commit to a minimum resting time in
the book, which TSX said will improve fill rates for natural
passive order flow and limit fleeting liquidity, unnecessary
intermediation and message traffic.
TMX said it plans to introduce the changes in June 2015. At
that time it will also close its TMX Select marketplace and
Alpha's IntraSpread dark pool facility.
Meanwhile, Aequitas Innovations Inc is hoping to win
regulatory approval this year for a trading exchange designed to
curb predatory trading strategies. It plans to launch its rival
service early in 2015.
The TMX move follows the recent upgrade of its main trading
platform to offer ultra-fast transaction speeds, which mostly
benefits traders who use algorithms to make rapid-fire trades.
"We are keenly aware that it is critical for all
participants to feel confident in the markets they use, and we
are fully committed to listening and adapting our market model
to meet their evolving needs," Kevan Cowan, head of the equities
group at TMX, said in a statement.
The changes come at a time when both Alpha and the Toronto
Stock Exchange have been losing market share to rivals such as
Chi-X in Canada.
The TSX, which boasted a market share of over 95 percent in
2007, has seen that share fall to just over 50 percent of trade
volumes as of last month. And Alpha, a rival exchange it bought
a few years ago, has seen its market share drop to below the 10
percent mark from over 20 percent in late 2009, according to
Thomson Reuters trading data.
Over that same time frame, Chi-X Canada has seen its volumes
more than double to near the 25 percent mark.
(Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by James Dalgleish)