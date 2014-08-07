TORONTO Aug 7 TMX Group Ltd, the
operator of the Toronto Stock Exchange, took a massive writedown
on its U.S. options investment that pushed it to a loss in the
second quarter, but it reported a 13 percent rise in adjusted
profit on flat revenue on Thursday.
The net loss attributable to shareholders was C$26.4
million, or a loss of 49 Canadian cents per share, compared with
a profit of C$25.5 million, or 47 Canadian cents per share, a
year earlier.
Excluding a C$128.4 million pre-tax non-cash impairment
charge related to its Box U.S. options business and other costs,
the company earned C$1.01 per share.
(Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Ken Wills)