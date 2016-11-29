TORONTO Nov 29 Canada's biggest stock exchange operator is committed to exploring new technologies such as blockchain despite the exit of its first chief digital officer after less than a year in the job, a senior TMX Group Ltd executive said on Tuesday.

"This continues to be a priority for us as we look to modernize the business," Jean Desgagne, head of Global Enterprise Services at TMX, said in an interview.

"As we go further down the line, as we look at our new clearing technologies supporting our integrated clearing houses, it may be that there's a series of public products that come out of that."

In the short to medium term, however, the exchange operator is looking at how to best apply blockchain internally, such as handling securities transfers and managing settlements, to make processes more efficient.

"That's probably the easiest, fastest way to really get our hands dirty and really understand it," said Desgagne, who is responsible for the delivery of operations, technology, transaction services and procurement at TMX. "We are very deep in the planning process for how we would use them."

Blockchain, the distributed-ledger system technology that underpins the virtual currency bitcoin, allows users to conduct secure transactions with each other without the need for middlemen or central oversight.

For TMX, the technology could radically change the way its clearing houses operate. TMX runs the Toronto Stock Exchange, the TSX Venture for junior issuers and the Montreal Exchange for derivatives, among other businesses.

Anthony Di Iorio, founder of the Bitcoin Alliance of Canada and a co-founder of Ethereum, a blockchain-based computing platform, left TMX in September, after being hired to help lead the company's modernization efforts.

TMX, which said it is also exploring partnership opportunities in new technology, said that role of chief digital officer has not been filled and that John Lee, a vice president of innovation and enterprise delivery, is now leading their work in emerging technologies.

In January the Australian stock exchange said it had enlisted a blockchain startup to develop a new trade settlement system.

Nasdaq in the United States used the technology last year to issue securities to an unidentified private investor. In February, Nasdaq said it was developing a blockchain-based shareholder voting system for its Estonian stock exchange. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp and Solarina Ho in Toronto and Ethan Lou in Calgary; Editing by David Gregorio)