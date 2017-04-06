By Solarina Ho
| TORONTO, April 6
TORONTO, April 6 The Toronto Stock Exchange
operator, TMX Group Ltd, said on Thursday it has
developed a blockchain-based prototype for electronic
shareholder voting, the latest effort by an exchange operator to
leverage the technology to try to solve an industry problem.
The secure electronic voting prototype, which was developed
in consultation with Accenture Plc, would make voting
during annual shareholder meetings significantly more efficient
and accurate, and help boost shareholder involvement in
corporate governance without the need to vote in person, said
TMX.
Thousands of clients could potentially benefit from the
technology, according to TMX, including more than 3,000 issuers
listed on its exchanges, more than 200 sell-side broker/dealers
and a handful of depositories.
"This (industry problem) is something that's been plaguing
us for quite some time," John Lee, vice president of TMX's
Innovation and Enterprise Delivery, said in an interview.
"The technology to try and address this problem wasn't
really something we could use until you looked at something like
blockchain."
Distributed ledger technology (DLT), more commonly known as
blockchain and popularly associated with the virtual currency
bitcoin, is a decentralized, distributed record of data or
transactions. The database characteristics and immutable nature
of the technology make information transparent and easy to
track, and large-scale hacking extremely difficult.
Banks and other large financial institutions have been
ramping up efforts to develop practical applications using
blockchain. Proponents say it will help make some of their most
burdensome back-office processes, such as the clearing and
settlement of securities, simpler, cheaper and more transparent.
Nasdaq Inc, one of the world's largest providers of
technology for exchanges and clearing houses, uses blockchain to
power its U.S. market for shares of private companies and has
been testing it to run proxy voting for companies listed on its
exchange in Estonia.
Lee said another prototype in partnership with certain
members of the Liquidity Alliance is also nearing completion.
Alliance members include Deutsche Borse and Clearstream. That
blockchain project addresses how a business can operate in a
multi-jurisdictional environment.
TMX's new proxy voting system prototype still needs
regulatory approval before it can be tested live, the company
said.
"There's always constant dialogue taking place. As you can
imagine, the TMX group is a heavily governed organization," Lee
said, noting that talks would involve a number of federal and
provincial regulators.
