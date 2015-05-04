TORONTO May 4 TMX Group Ltd, the owner
of Canada's major stock exchanges, said on Monday it plans to
gradually reduce its rebate and fee structure in a bid to
address concerns around the model and to tackle competitive
threats.
Critics say the widely used fee and rebate system, which is
called the "maker-taker" model, distorts stock-order routing
practices as brokers may be enticed to send orders to markets
where they get paid the highest, instead of acting in their
clients' best interests.
It is one of several issues that have come under renewed
scrutiny after author Michael Lewis, a well-known critic of Wall
Street practices, questioned the model of paying brokers as an
incentive to entice liquidity.
TMX Group, which operates the Toronto Stock Exchange, the
TSX Venture Exchange and TSX Alpha Exchange, said its
"marketdriven solution" will address the issues head-on.
Last year, Nasdaq Chief Executive Robert Greifeld
urged U.S. regulators to reexamine the pricing model that stock
exchanges use to attract trading, joining the debate about
fee-based incentives for traders.
The TMX contends a drastic reduction or outright removal of
the maker-taker model could have a negative impact on the
market, causing increased spreads, a rise in volatility and loss
of liquidity.
The Toronto-based company said it is instead introducing a
program of phased reductions in maker-taker rates that is aimed
at gradually lowering dealers' active trading costs, minimizing
unnecessary intermediation and increasing investor confidence.
The first phase of reductions, which will be effective June
1, subject to regulatory approval, will differentiate between
fees for interlisted and noninterlisted securities to maintain
the competitiveness of the Canadian market relative to the U.S.
market.
(Reporting by Euan Rocha; Editing by Peter Galloway)