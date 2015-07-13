TORONTO, July 13 Kevan Cowan, one of the most
senior executives at TMX Group Ltd, operator of Canada's
Toronto Stock Exchange, has left the company.
TMX said in a brief statement on Monday that a replacement
for Cowan, who was president of TSX Markets and head of
equities, is expected to be announced in coming days.
"Kevan's accomplishments at TMX Group are both numerous and
significant, and I would like to thank him for his
contributions," said TMX Chief Executive Lou Eccleston, who will
take over responsibility for the equities business in the
interim.
Cowan had been a candidate to replace the company's previous
CEO, Tom Kloet, two sources told Reuters last year. Eccleston
was appointed CEO in September.
