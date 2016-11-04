Nov 3 TMX Group Ltd posted a 7 percent
jump in quarterly profit late on Thursday, helped by cost
savings as Canada's main stock exchange operator turns to the
execution phase of its refreshed strategy to deal with
competitive threats.
The owner of the Toronto Stock Exchange said net profit
attributable to shareholders rose to C$39.2 million ($29.27
million), or 72 cents per share, in the third quarter ended
Sept. 30, from C$36.5 million, or 67 cents per share, a year
earlier.
Revenue rose 3 percent to C$180.3 million.
($1 = 1.3391 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting by Alastair Sharp in Toronto and Rama Venkat Raman
in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)