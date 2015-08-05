BRIEF-Lyondellbasell says CEO's compensation was $12.6 mln in 2016
* Lyondellbasell Industries NV - CEO Bob Patel's 2016 total compensation $12.6 million versus $24.5 million in 2015 -SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO Aug 5 TMX Group Ltd, the operator of the Toronto Stock Exchange, posted a quarterly profit compared with a year-ago loss which included a non-cash impairment charge.
The Toronto-based company said it had earned net profit attributable to shareholders of C$27.6 million, or 51 Canadian cents per share, in the quarter, compared with a loss of C$26.4 million, or 49 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.
The company took a C$128.4 million pre-tax non-cash impairment charge related to its Box U.S. options business and other costs last year.
Revenue fell marginally to C$178.7 million. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp in Toronto and Anannya Pramanick in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)
SAN FRANCISCO, April 6 Twitter Inc on Thursday refused to reveal the user behind an account opposed to President Donald Trump's tough immigration policies and said it was challenging the demand for records by the U.S. government in court, according to a lawsuit.
* Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc - on march 31, 2017, entered into a license agreement and a supply agreement with Cydex Pharmaceuticals Inc - sec filing