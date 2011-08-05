* Q2 adj EPS C$0.94 vs expectations of C$0.90
* Q2 net income C$0.73/shr vs C$0.79/shr a year ago
* Maple talks ongoing, CEO eyes "growth opportunities"
* TMX down 0.67 percent at C$42.83 on the TSX
(Adds details, background, CFO comment, share price)
By John McCrank
TORONTO, Aug 5 Toronto Stock Exchange operator
TMX Group (X.TO), target of a C$3.8 billion ($3.9 billion)
hostile takeover bid, reported higher-than-expected quarterly
earnings on lower costs and higher revenue from new listings
and derivatives trading.
However, second-quarter net income was down from year-ago
levels because of charges tied to a failed merger with the
London Stock Exchange (LSE.L) and a takeover bid from Maple
Group, a consortium of Canadian financial firms and pension
funds, TMX said.
Excluding one-time items, TMX earned 94 Canadian cents a
share. Analysts on average had forecast 90 cents, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
"Good results," said analyst Ed Ditmire of Macquarie
Research in New York. "And probably importantly, under the
notion that if TMX can make a lot more money than people
thought it could as a stand-alone company, it'll help
management if they wanted to present alternatives to the Maple
offer."
Maple this week extended the deadline for TMX stakeholders
to tender their shares to its offer to Sept. 30, as it seeks
regulatory approvals. [ID:nN1E77207J]
MAPLE EXPLORING ALL GROWTH OPPORTUNITIES
That extension came not long after TMX said it was talking
with Maple, opening the door to a friendly deal. The company
said on Friday those talks were ongoing. [ID:nN1E76K29L]
"Management will also continue to explore all of our growth
opportunities," TMX Chief Executive Officer Thomas Kloet said
on a call with analysts.
TMX said this week it bought network solutions company
Atrium Network for an undisclosed amount. [ID:nN1E772071] It
said on Friday that similar acquisitions are its number one
priority with respect to how to deploy its excess cash.
"We are currently actively looking at a number of different
investment opportunities across the different aspects of the
business," Michael Ptasznik, TMX's chief financial officer,
said on the call.
Beyond that, he said the company would look to increase its
dividend over time as net income and cash flow grow.
In the latest quarter, cash flow from operations was up 25
at C$179.3 million. TMX was sitting on C$101.4 million at June
30, compared to C$56.6 million a year earlier.
TMX said combined new listings on the Toronto Stock
Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange were up 33 percent from a
year earlier. The value of new equity financings on TSX Venture
Exchange increased 84 percent.
Operating costs fell 3 percent to C$71.5 million as the
decommissioning of legacy hardware and lower expenses for bad
debt helped offset a 3 percent rise in compensation and
benefits to staff.
Net income fell to C$54.7 million, or 73 Canadian cents a
share, from C$58.4 million, or 79 Canadian cents. Costs from
the LSE and Maple offers came to C$20.8 million.
TMX shares were down 0.67 percent at C$42.83 shortly after
the market opened on Friday.
($1=$0.98 Canadian)
(Additional reporting by Euan Rocha and Aftab Ahmed; editing
by Janet Guttsman)