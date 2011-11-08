* Q3 EPS C$0.90 vs analysts average estimate C$0.87
* Revenue up 15 pct, boosted by derivatives trading
* TMX says notches record listings as of Sept. 30
(Adds details from analyst call, comment)
By Jennifer Kwan
TORONTO, Nov 8 The company that operates the
Toronto Stock Exchange said on Tuesday quarterly profit rose
more than expected, but it shed little light on whether its
proposed C$3.8 billion takeover was moving closer to approval.
TMX Group, whose properties include the TSX Venture
Exchange for small-cap stocks and the Montreal Exchange for
derivatives, reported a 21 percent jump in third-quarter
profit. Revenue rose 15 percent, boosted by derivatives trading
and clearing, as well as issuer services.
The results were announced less than two weeks after TMX
said it would drop its neutral stance on a takeover offer by a
consortium of Canadian financial institutions that's contingent
on a series of regulatory approvals.
"We've been looking for any sign that the recent board and
management support of the Maple transaction could be because
they view that approval is forthcoming," Ed Ditmire, an analyst
at Macquarie Capital Inc in New York, said after a TMX
conference call on Tuesday.
"That's probably what people are looking for: signs that
management is incrementally confident that this deal can be
completed," he said. "We haven't gotten that."
RESULTS SHRUGGED OFF
Net income in the third quarter rose to C$67 million ($66
million), or 90 Canadian cents a share, from C$55.2 million, or
74 Canadian cents, a year earlier. On an adjusted basis, TMX
earned 92 Canadian cents a share.
Analysts, on average, had expected earnings of 87 Canadian
cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue rose to C$167.8 million, slightly higher than the
average estimate of C$165.2 million.
Compensation and benefits expenses rose during the quarter
and TMX incurred C$2.4 million in pretax merger-related costs.
Operating expenses rose to C$72.3 million, from $68.2
million, reflecting the inclusion of expenses related to TMX
Atrium, a data connectivity provider acquired earlier this
year.
Shares of TMX rose 4 Canadian cents, or 0.1 percent, to
C$44.39 on the Toronto Stock Exchange, inching closer to
Maple's C$50 offer price.
But investors largely shrugged off the quarterly report
with approval of the proposed takeover by the 13-member Maple
Group Acquisition Corporation still pending.
The board's support bolstered the chances that shareholders
will endorse the deal. It would put Canada's largest exchange
under the same umbrella as its biggest rival, Alpha ATS, an
alternative stock trading venue that has steadily chipped away
at TMX's market share.
That has raised concerns that Canada's federal Competition
Bureau might object to the combination. Provincial authorities
will also have to sign off on the deal.
In a conference call after Tuesday's results, Chief
Executive Tom Kloet said he doesn't foresee anything derailing
the process. "We are in this deal with both feet," he said.
But he revealed nothing specific about any progress on
talks with competition authorities on the fate of the
transaction. TMX has said that it is working with regulators to
facilitate the approval process.
As a measure of the strength of its business, TMX said on
Monday that the TSX and the TSX Venture added 318 listings this
year as of Sept. 30, more than any other exchange group in the
world.
($1=$1.01 Canadian)
(Additional reporting by Aftab Ahmed in Bangalore; editing by
Frank McGurty)