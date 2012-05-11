* Q1 EPS 76 Canadian cents vs 84 Canadian cents a year ago
* Net income down 10 pct; revenue falls 7 pct
* No new details on Maple bid offered; shares flat
By Jennifer Kwan
May 11 TMX Group, operator of the Toronto
Stock Exchange and the target of a $3.8 billion proposed
takeover, reported a steeper-than-expected drop in quarterly
profit on Friday as a rocky global economic recovery held back
equity trading and financing revenue.
Overall revenue fell 7 percent on weakness in cash markets
trading and issuer services such as fees for new listings. The
decline might have been worse if not for stronger performances
in derivatives trading and other business lines.
In addition to the TSX, the company owns the TSX Venture
Exchange for small-capitalization stocks and the Montreal
Exchange for derivatives.
"Like the fourth quarter of 2011, the first-quarter 2012
proved to be less profitable for TMX Group because of continuing
global economic uncertainty," Chief Executive Tom Kloet said in
a conference call with analysts. "Unlike previous economic
downturns, this uncertainty has resulted in steep declines in
the level of equity trading and financing activities."
Net income fell 10 percent to C$56.8 million ($57.02
million), or 76 Canadian cents a share, from C$63.1 million, or
84 Canadian cents, a year ago.
Three analysts, on average, had expected a profit of 88
Canadian cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue dropped to C$162.3 million, compared with an average
forecast of C$172.5 million.
Kloet said TMX's performance wasn't unique as "our global
exchange peers are experiencing the same phenomena as well as
similar effects on financial performance."
Michael Smedley, chief portfolio manager at Morgan Meighen &
Associates, which owns TMX shares, said the results were not
surprising. "All the news that is emerging on the quarter is
totally realistic given the course of the market, with lower
volumes and lower deals," he said.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
recently dropped to a 2012 low on fresh worries about
Europe's debt crisis, while investors are fixating on North
American economic data for clues on the pace of recovery.
"What you have is a quarterly report that is no surprise
whatsoever from what is nevertheless a high-quality,
cash-generating machine considering how the market conditions
have been from a business perspective," Smedley said.
TMX shares were unchanged at C$47.25 on Thursday morning in
trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange, slightly below the Maple
offering to buy TMX shares at C$50 each.
Market observers said listings revenue was a weak area.
Revenue from fees for initial listings dropped 53 percent to
C$3.9 million, while additional listing fees slid 21 percent to
C$25 million.
Asked about the outlook for listings on TMX markets, Kloet
said: "There are a lot of companies that want to go to the
market, but they are seeking a little bit more clarity in terms
of market direction and exactly where the market is going to
go."
Cash markets revenue retreated 27 percent to C$24.6 million
as volumes on the TSX skidded 19 percent in the quarter, from a
year earlier, while volumes on the TSX Venture market slid 43
percent. Partially offsetting that weakness was a 14 percent
rise in revenue from derivatives markets to C$29.9 million.
MAPLE BID
TMX is awaiting regulatory approval of its proposed takeover
by the Maple Group consortium of 13 Canadian banks, insurers and
pension fund administrators. It provided few additional details
about the process on Friday
"There has been a lot of positive action and progress of
late," Kloet said. "We are continuing to work very hard with our
partners at Maple to secure the necessary approvals and
successfully compete complete this transaction."
The Maple Group unveiled its offer last year and recently
extended the bid deadline to May 31, and the parties have an
agreement to try to complete the deal by July 31.
Canada's Competition Bureau said this week it was studying
the Ontario Securities Commission's draft terms and conditions
for approving the bid for TMX.
The bureau, an independent federal agency, said the OSC's
draft rules might mitigate its competition concerns on the Maple
bid and it would now seek industry reaction to the OSC terms.
TMX said its latest quarterly profit reflected C$500,000 in
costs related to the Maple deal on a pretax basis. Higher
compensation and benefits expenses also contributed to the
profit decline, while operating costs rose 8 percent to C$83.1
million.
($1 = $0.9962 Canadian)
(Additional reporting by Bhaswati Mukhopadhyay; Editing by
Frank McGurty)