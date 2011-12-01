*Maple says working with Competition Bureau
*Buying Alpha, CDS to benefit all market players, it says
By Jennifer Kwan
TORONTO, Dec 1 The consortium seeking to buy
the owner of the Toronto Stock Exchange sought to assure
regulators on Thursday it would not become an unfair monopoly,
even as the federal competition watchdog signaled it had
"serious concerns" about the C$3.8 billion deal.
Appearing before regulators at Canada's most powerful
securities watchdog, representatives of Maple Group stressed
the proposal to buy TMX Group (X.TO) would benefit all market
players. Maple is comprised of 13 of Canada's most powerful
financial institutions.
The deal is also contingent on the acquisition of Alpha
Group, TMX's top stock trading competitor, and the Canadian
Depository for Securities Ltd, which clears and settles trades
in Canada.
"I want to stress here that we expect the anticipated
benefits and new capabilities to support the success of all
participants, large or small, associated with Maple or not,"
Luc Bertrand, the public face of Maple and vice chairman of
National Bank Financial, said in his presentation to a hearing
at the Ontario Securities Commission.
His comments were especially related to the much-criticized
proposal to integrate CDS and turn it into a for-profit
entity.
The exchange operator and Maple said on Tuesday concerns
were flagged by Competition Bureau Commissioner Melanie Aitken
around the impact the proposal would have on equities trading
as well as clearing and settlement services.
"Our work with the Competition Bureau continues and we will
update the market on its progress at the appropriate time," he
said.
The bid by Maple Group would bring the country's main
competitors under one roof, uniting the TSX, the TSX Venture
Exchange for small-cap stocks with Alpha. The new entity would
control more than 80 percent of stock trading in Canada.
The deal would also bring into the fold the CDS, merging it
with the Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corp. (CDCC), which is
owned by TMX.