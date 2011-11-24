* Quebec regulator grills Maple Group on proposed deal
* Consortium says deal helps efficiency, competition
* Critics say deal raises conflict-of-interest concerns
* Second day of hearing on Friday; Ontario comes next
* TMX shares up 0.22 pct at C$44.75 vs C$50 bid price
By Louise Egan and Leila Lemghalef
MONTREAL, Nov 24 A Canadian consortium aiming
to buy the operator of the country's largest exchanges said the
C$3.8 billion deal would likely win regulatory approval, its
hopes boosted by a first day of hearings on Thursday.
In an appearance before regulators in the French-speaking
province of Quebec, Maple Group defended its proposal to buy
TMX Group against criticism it would create a monopoly and
squash competition. Maple is comprised of 13 of Canada's most
powerful financial institutions.
"There was nothing there that was troubling for us, they
were completely understandable questions. I think we answered
well ... and can go ahead with our project on this basis," Luc
Bertrand, chief representative of Maple Group and vice-chairman
of National Bank Financial (NA.TO), told reporters after the
session. National Bank, based in Montreal, is a Maple member.
TMX operates the Toronto Stock Exchange, the Montreal
Exchange derivatives market, and the TSX Venture exchange for
small-capitalization companies, among others.
Maple's proposal would put TMX-owned exchanges, plus some
clearance and settlement bodies that it runs, under the wing of
the country's securities dealers, also owned by the big banks.
Such an arrangement is similar to a model used at Germany's
Deutsche Borse, Brazil's Bovespa and others.
That has raised concerns about conflict of interest and the
creation of an entity so dominant that it would raise costs for
customers and hinder competition.
Shares of TMX rose 0.22 percent to C$44.75 on Thursday in
Toronto, hovering about 10 percent below Maple's C$50-a-share
bid price. The shares were not traded on the New York Stock
Exchange, which was closed for U.S. Thanksgiving Day.
MONTREAL'S STATUS
Mario Albert, president of the provincial regulator
Autorite des marches financiers (AMF), grilled both Maple and
TMX chiefs about how their new board of directors would
represent the interests off small investors.
He also sought assurances the deal would protect Montreal
as a respected center of derivatives trading and expertise.
Critics in the province fear a flight of business and from
Montreal to Toronto, the country's traditional financial hub.
Bertrand, speaking on behalf of Maple, and Tom Kloet, chief
executive of TMX, argued that the merger of several market
platforms would help reduce administrative costs, attract
investment and make the TMX more competitive vis-a-vis
exchanges in the United States and elsewhere.
"It's all about making our marketplace as efficient as we
can and also making us a stronger institution to build our
global reach as well," said Kloet.
A wave of global exchange consolidation leaves Canada at a
disadvantage if it does not follow suit, they said.
DECISION WEEKS AWAY
The tone of the exchange between the AMF and business
officials was collegial, and the hearing hall was only
half-full with about 50 audience members.
Quebec will take several weeks to make a decision in the
case, an AMF spokesman said.
The two-day Montreal session will be followed by a similar
session Dec. 1-2 in Toronto before the Ontario Securities
Commission, Canada's major securities regulator. Two other
provinces, Alberta and British Columbia, must also audit the
proposal before ruling on it.
In addition, the deal will have to pass muster with the
federal Competition Bureau.
RISKS VS SYNERGIES
Anticompetition concerns arise from plans to unite TMX's
exchanges with Alpha Group, Canada's biggest alternative
trading system, to control more than 80 percent of all stock
trading.
Another key concern AMF spent a big chunk of time on was
Maple's plan to bring into its fold the country's
not-for-profit national clearing and settlement shop, the
Canadian Depository for Securities.
CDS currently operates under a "cost-recovery" model,
meaning any money it generates helps defray costs for users.
Under the Maple deal, the clearing house would become a
for-profit entity that could result in higher fees for
customers, critics say.
Kloet said that the combination of CDS with the clearing
house now operated by the Montreal Exchange, the Canadian
Derivatives Clearing Corp. (CDCC), would help that derivatives
market grow while keeping that business in Montreal.
"I think it helps our derivative market business
significantly. ... I think it will push us to the next level in
that, and I'm very excited about it and excited about what
it'll mean for our business here in Quebec."
Answering queries about oversight of the consolidated
market infrastructure, Bertrand said the model would make it
easier for regulators to supervise activity across a broader
swath of the market and identify risky behavior.
($1=$1.05 Canadian)