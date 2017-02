May 31 The consortium of Canadian financial institutions bidding for the operator of the Toronto Stock Exchange extended its C$3.8 billion ($3.69 billion) offer to July 31, it said on Thursday.

The group, which prolonged its bid to buy TMX Group Inc for the eighth time, said the extension will allow for the necessary regulatory approvals needed for an ambitious plan that would transform Canada's stock trading landscape.

($1 = 1.0297 Canadian dollars) (Reporting By Jennifer Kwan and Euan Rocha; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)