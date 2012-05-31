* Bid offer deadline extended to July 31
* Maple "very confident" deal will get done by then
* Maple says regulatory oversight "ironclad"
* Securities watchdogs, Competition Bureau reviewing deal
(Adds comment from shareholder, link to TIMELINE, closing stock
price)
By Jennifer Kwan
TORONTO, May 31 The Canadian consortium of
financial institutions bidding for the operator of the Toronto
Stock Exchange extended its offer for an eighth time on Thursday
and said it was confident it would complete the deal by its July
31 deadline because the process cannot drag on indefinitely.
Prolonging the C$3.8 billion ($3.68 billion) bid to buy TMX
Group Inc, Maple Group said the extension will allow for
the regulatory approvals needed for its ambitious plan that
would transform Canada's stock trading landscape.
Luc Bertrand, Maple's key spokesman and vice chairman of
National Bank Financial, said he is very confident the year-long
deal process will be finalized over the next two months given
support from Canada's financial and investing community.
"I think everybody has a responsibility to complete the work
and get it done and so, no, it can't go on and on and on,"
Bertrand said in a response to a question on whether the deal
would be further extended.
"That's just not fair to shareholders at one point. I think
everybody understands that obligation... We're very confident
we'll be able to complete it by then."
Maple, which comprises most of Canada's biggest banks as
well as pension funds, Canada's largest insurer and other
financial groups, wants to combine TMX with bank-owned Alpha
Group, Canada's second-biggest stock trading venue.
It also wants to wrap in the Canadian Depository for
Securities Ltd, the clearing system for securities trades.
Bertrand said the proposed regulatory oversight of the
combined entity will provide "ironclad protection" for the
investing public and dealers outside the Maple Group.
Critics have said the deal could concentrate too much power
in the hands of a single player, creating a near monopoly for
Canadian stock trading and clearing operations.
But Bertrand said recent draft rules like the ones issued by
the Ontario Securities Commission, Canada's most powerful
securities regulator, would protect competition in equities
trading and ensures the costs do not skyrocket.
"The Maple transaction will not create a so-called
'regulated monopoly,'" he said in a speech.
He said equities trading in Canada will remain "vigorously
competitive," with alternative trading venues such as Chi-X,
Pure Trading, Omega and other U.S-based alternative trading
systems, as well as major U.S. exchanges.
A 30-day comment period on the OSC rules expires on Monday.
"If there is a groundswell of opposition, I certainly
haven't seen it," Bertrand said.
Regulators in Ontario, Quebec, Alberta and British Columbia
are reviewing the deal, as is the federal Competition Bureau, an
independent law-enforcement agency.
In a submission to the OSC, Thomas Caldwell, chairman of
Caldwell Financial and a TMX shareholder, said given the
safeguards developed by the regulator he has no objection to the
deal proceeding.
"Our primary concerns related to equal access and cost for
both TMX and Canadian Depository for Securities services," he
wrote. "These issues have been satisfactorily addressed through
the conditions now attached to this deal."
TMX shares closed 13 Canadian cents higher at C$46.05 on the
Toronto Stock Exchange, still below Maple's C$50 a share offer.
($1 = $1.033 Canadian )
(Additional reporting by Euan Rocha; Editing by Janet Guttsman
and Jeffrey Hodgson)