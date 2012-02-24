BRIEF-Parkway agrees to sell 49pct interest in Houston Greenway Portfolio
TORONTO Feb 24 The group bidding for TMX Group, Canada's biggest stock exchange operator, said on Friday it has extended for a fifth time the deadline for shareholder acceptance of its C$3.8 billion ($3.8 billion) takeover plan.
Maple Group, a consortium of 13 financial institutions, extended the deadline to March 30.
Maple's takeover of TMX, operator of the Toronto Stock Exchange and several other markets, would put the bulk of the country's equity trading, clearing and settlement services under one roof.
($1=$1.00 Canadian) (Reporting By Jennifer Kwan; Editing by Peter Galloway)
* Canada pension plan investment board signs agreement to acquire 24.5% interest in houston office portfolio
SAO PAULO, Feb 17 A federal judge in Brazil on Friday suspended an order that required two units of construction firm Odebrecht to make monthly payments amounting to 3 percent of their monthly revenues to a government account, according to a court document.