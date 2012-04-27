BRIEF-Parkway agrees to sell 49pct interest in Houston Greenway Portfolio
TORONTO, April 27 A consortium bidding for TMX Group said on Friday it aims to extend its $3.8 billion bid for Canada's biggest stock exchange operator beyond Monday's deadline, but it could not yet assure that it would do so as it works through regulatory hurdles that long delayed the deal.
Maple Group, comprised of 13 Canadian financial institutions, said Canada's Competition Bureau and the Ontario Securities Commission have informed it that they are coordinating their reviews of the proposed takeover.
Shares of TMX rose about 6 percent to C$45.26 on the Toronto Stock Exchange soon after Maple's statement.
(Reporting By Euan Rocha; Editing by Frank McGurty)
* Canada pension plan investment board signs agreement to acquire 24.5% interest in houston office portfolio
SAO PAULO, Feb 17 A federal judge in Brazil on Friday suspended an order that required two units of construction firm Odebrecht to make monthly payments amounting to 3 percent of their monthly revenues to a government account, according to a court document.