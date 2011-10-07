* Ontario regulator seeks public comments on offer
* Public hearings in December
* Maple says expects approvals by early 2012
By Cameron French
TORONTO, Oct 7 The bank-led group bidding for
the owner of the Toronto Stock Exchange has applied for
regulatory approval of its C$3.8 billion ($3.7 billion) hostile
offer, kicking off what could be a lengthy process before the
various regulators give it a green light.
The Maple Group, a consortium group of 13 Canadian
financial institutions and pension funds, said on Friday it had
submitted applications to regulators in Ontario, Quebec,
Alberta, and British Columbia tied to its bid for TMX Group
(X.TO).
Approval from each, as well as from the federal Competition
Bureau - which will rule after the regulators have done so - is
needed for the takeover to go ahead.
"We are moving forward with our offer, our discussions with
TMX Group are ongoing and we remain confident we can obtain all
necessary regulatory approvals by early 2012," Luc Bertrand,
vice-chairman of Maple member National Bank of Canada (NA.TO),
said on behalf of the consortium.
TMX Chief Executive Tom Kloet has not ruled out a friendly
deal, but has said such a move is only possible if regulators
support the takeover.
In separate statements, Quebec's Autorite des Marches
Financiers, and the Ontario, Alberta, British Columbia
Securities Commissions said they had launched month-long public
consultations on the deal.
The Ontario and Quebec regulators are expected to hold
public hearings in November or December.
TMX shares have been on the defensive since late July and
closed at C$40.15 on Friday, well below Maple's C$50-per-share
bid.
Maple recently extended the deadline for TMX shareholders
to tender to the bid to Oct. 31. It launched the offer in May
in response to a friendly proposal from the London Stock
Exchange (LSE.L).
The LSE's offer failed to gather enough shareholder support
in the face of Maple's competing offer.
($1=$1.04 Canadian)
(Editing by Peter Galloway and Janet Guttsman)