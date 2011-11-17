* Public hearings to begin in Montreal Nov. 24-25
By Jennifer Kwan and Pav Jordan
TORONTO, Nov 17 A consortium that wants to buy
Canada's largest stock market operator will embark next week on
its public campaign to persuade regulators the C$3.8 billion
($3.7 billion) deal is good for the country's capital markets.
In a series of hearings, Maple Group's plan to buy TMX
Group (X.TO), owner of the Toronto Stock Exchange, will come
under the scrutiny of the powerful securities commissions of
Quebec and Ontario as well as two other provincial watchdogs.
The deal will also require the blessing of the federal
Competition Bureau, which may have deep reservations about a
plan that would put all of Canada's largest exchanges back
under the wing of the country's big bank-owned dealers.
If TMX's stock price is an accurate barometer, approval of
Maple Group's C$50-a-share offer for TMX is far from assured.
The shares were trading at C$44.80 on Thursday, a 10
percent discount to the bid. Investors say regulators will, at
the very least, insist on some changes to the current Maple
Group proposal, which critics say would create an unfair
monopoly.
"If the Competition Bureau really does a great job, they're
going to believe there are various possible conflicts of
interest in this deal, and they're going to demand remedies to
make sure those conflicts of interest are controlled," said
Chris Damas, a TMX shareholder and president of BCMI Research.
The plan is to put TMX under the control of the 13
big-league banks, pension funds and other financial
institutions that make up the Maple Group.
More than a decade ago the TMX's predecessor became a
for-profit company through a process known as demutualization.
The proposed reconcentration of power in the hands of
Canada's financial establishment would create a one-stop shop
for trading and clearing. TMX's exchanges would unite with
bank-owned Alpha Group, Canada's biggest alternative trading
system, while bringing into the fold the country's national
clearing and settlement shop, Canadian Depository for
Securities.
CLEARING HOUSE AS SORE POINT
The hearings start next week in Montreal, where Quebec's
securities watchdog will hold a public forum. The regulator in
the mainly French-speaking province will likely focus on CDS.
If the deal gets the green light, CDS would be combined with
the Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corp, which is operated by
the Montreal Exchange derivatives market, a TMX unit.
CDS currently operates under a "cost-recovery" model,
meaning any money it generates helps defray costs for users.
Under the Maple deal, the clearing house would become a
for-profit entity that could result in higher fees for
customers, critics say.
"I think that will be a very challenging issue for the
regulators to deal with," said Ermanno Pascutto, executive
director of the Canadian Foundation for the Advancement of
Investor Rights, or FAIR.
"If you have a monopoly - which it will be - the government
regulates the pricing of monopolies," he said. "If you're going
to have a for-profit monopoly, someone has to get into the
business of regulating pricing. I don't think regulators want
to do that."
SWING ISSUE
TMX's proposed ownership of Alpha - currently owned by many
of the same financial institutions that are Maple Group members
- is another sore point, especially in Ontario, home province
of the Toronto Stock Exchange. Indeed, federal approval of the
deal may hinge on the issue.
Ownership of the alternative trading system would give the
enlarged TMX control of more than 80 percent of Canadian stock
trading.
Even so, Maple Group says its plan to combine Alpha with
the Toronto exchange and its small-cap sister, the TSX Venture
Exchange, would bring more efficiency to the market, helping to
keep trading fees competitive.
The argument is that sufficient competition exists from
Nasdaq and the other global exchanges on which Canadian
securities trade.
"They will have large market share, but there's still a
framework for competition in this country," said Alison
Crosthwait, managing director, global market structure
research, at Instinet, an agency broker and large shareholder
in Chi-X trading venues.
Maple and TMX may well find a way to get the deal done if
they can agree on a design for a new board that regulators
agree would keep the power of Maple's dealer-owners in check.
A board with independent directors would be in a better
position to supervise management and prevent the drive for
profit from hurting stakeholders, customers and the public at
large, Ontario's securities watchdog wrote in its notice
calling for public comment.
"We have to have the light shining at all times," said BCMI
Research's Damas.
ELIMINATING VOCAL CRITICS
To be sure, the deal's chances of winning approval improved
last month when TMX's board decided to embrace Maple's
once-hostile offer, eliminating the most vocal opposition to
the tie-up.
"At least there won't be people with torches and pitchforks
raising a riot against the deal," said Thomas Caldwell,
chairman of Caldwell Financial and an outspoken TMX shareholder
who had early reservations about the Maple bid.
TMX's eventual backing of the Maple deal came four months
after the collapse of a planned takeover of TMX by London Stock
Exchange (LSE.L), and boosted its share price by about 6
percent.
In a signal of confidence a deal may eventually get done,
Maple last month agreed to a C$39 million break fee if its
proposal fails to obtain regulatory approvals.
Maple has submitted applications to regulators in Ontario,
Quebec, Alberta and British Columbia, four provinces where TMX
has operations. Public hearings are slated for Nov. 24-25 in
Quebec and Dec. 1-2 in Ontario.
