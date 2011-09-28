* Sept. 30 deadline for TMX shareholders to tender to bid
* Some think terms will be changed based on share price
* Maple said Aug it is open to further extending deadline
* Regulatory clarity needed to ask shareholders to tender
By John McCrank
TORONTO, Sept 28 Maple Group, a consortium of
Canadian financial institutions, will likely extend its C$3.8
billion ($3.7 billion) bid for the TMX Group beyond Sept. 30,
the deadline for shareholders in the Toronto Stock Exchange
operator to tender their stock.
The consortium has made it clear that it would give
shareholders more time to decide on the offer if regulators
still had not ruled on the proposal by the end of September.
"As for the possible extension of the bid, yes, Maple is
open to doing so," Peter Block, a spokesman for the consortium,
said on Wednesday. "An announcement ... is expected to be made
prior to the expiry of the current bid."
There is no reason to think an extension - the second in
less than two months - means that the still-hostile bid is on
the brink of failure. Even so, many believe Maple will have
amend the terms of the deal before it will gain approval from
competition and securities regulators. As a consequence, TMX's
shares have soften in recent weeks.
"I do think momentum on the deal has muted and the
financial terms may need to be revised," said Alison
Crosthwait, director of global trading research at Instinet.
Maple may have a long wait. At the provincial level,
securities regulators will have to invite the public to
comment, and the federal Competition Bureau probably won't rule
until after the provincial process is complete.
Behind the scenes, Maple is working to convince authorities
that the deal is in the best interest of investors and the
broader market.
Maple plans to merge Canada's biggest alternative exchange,
Alpha Group, into the TMX, which has raised competition
concerns, though Block said the group expects to get the
necessary approvals "later in the fall."
The bid was originally a response to a friendly offer for
the TMX by the London Stock Exchange (LSE.L).
Maple picked up on the concern of many Canadians that
Toronto would lose clout as a financial heavyweight if it was
taken over by the London, and in late June the LSE was forced
to abort its plans when it became evident that it did not have
enough shareholder support to win the day.
The Maple consortium, made up of four of Canada's largest
banks, four top pension funds and one of North America's
largest life insurers, is also working on getting TMX to give
its blessing, spokesman Peter Block said.
TMX declined comment.
Maple's bid is for C$50 a share, and TMX's stock rose as
high as C$45 a share this summer, but lately has hovered at
around C$40.
Some market observers say the lag is likely due to the
length of time it may take to complete the deal, but others say
it points to questions about the integrity of the bid.
"If you were 100 percent sure that the bid was going to go
through at C$50, then you'd see the stock price at C$49.90 or
so, you wouldn't see it at C$40.00," said Laurence Booth, a
professor of finance at the University of Toronto's Rotman
School of Business.
"So that indicates there's significant uncertainly and
significant expectations that they are going to revise their
bid in some way."
Maple has said it is unable to comment on the talks with
either the regulators, or the TMX.
In a Reuters poll just under three weeks ago, six of the
eight major TMX shareholders said they were confident the deal
would go through and plan to tender their shares, while two
said that since the deal hinges on regulatory approval, there
was no point in making a decision now. [ID:nN1E78806U]
The last time Maple extended its bid, on Aug. 3, it said
that "if the required regulatory approval process has not been
completed by September 30, Maple's current intention would be
to further extend its offer."
($1=$1.02 Canadian)
(Reporting by John McCrank; Editing by Frank McGurty)