TORONTO, July 31 The takeover of Canadian stock
market operator TMX Group by a group of financial
institutions has been approved by shareholders, according to a
source familiar with the situation.
The approval effectively cinches a deal that puts all of the
country's major securities exchanges under the control of Maple
Group -- a consortium of some of Canada's largest banks, pension
funds and insurers.
The C$50-a-share deal received final regulatory approvals a
few weeks ago, clearing a way for the deal's final go-ahead.
(Reporting by Euan Rocha; Editing by Gary Hill)