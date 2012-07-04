TORONTO, July 4 Canadian exchange operator TMX Group said on Wednesday its proposed acquisition by a consortium of Canadian financial institutions has won approval from Canada's top securities regulator, the Ontario Securities Commission.

TMX and its acquirer Maple Group, in a joint statement, said the OSC will issue its final recognition orders in regard to the C$3.8 billion ($3.75 billion) deal later on Wednesday.

