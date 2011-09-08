* Majority of shareholders polled see Maple succeeding
* Most say they will tender stock to the deal
* Some frustrated TMX board has not taken bid friendly
By John McCrank, Allison Martell and Pav Jordan
TORONTO, Sept 8 TMX Group (X.TO) investors seem
more confident than ever that a C$3.8 billion bid for Canada's
dominant market operator will succeed, and they're ready and
willing to tender their shares to cash in on the deal.
The resounding support for the Maple Group's C$50-a-share
offer seems to fly in the face of a sharp drop in the TMX share
price in the weeks since the London Stock Exchange bowed out of
the race to take over TMX, having failed to win over enough
shareholders.
As a Sept. 30 deadline approaches for TMX shareholders to
tender to Maple's cash and stock bid, the stock has slumped to
about C$40, roughly where the shares traded in February just
before LSE launched its doomed takeover bid.
That suggests that many investors are wary that the deal
will not pass muster when Canadian competition authorities
scrutinize the proposal, which would bring the TMX's Toronto
Stock Exchange and its top competitor under a single umbrella.
Even so, most of the shareholders contacted by Reuters this
week say they plan to tender to the bid and expect it to sail
through. Only a few expressed dismay that the TMX board and
management have yet to endorse what is still a hostile bid by
Maple, a consortium of Canadian financial institutions.
"I'm not averse to seeing the Maple Group deal go through,
especially as I regarded the London approach as spectacularly
opportunistic," said Michael Smedley, chief executive of Morgan
Meighen & Associates. "To leave the TSX high and dry with no
deal at all is not really an attractive option for anyone
including any authorities ... as well as investors."
CLEAR CONSENSUS
Of the eight big TMX stockholders who responded, six were
confident a deal would go through and plan to tender their
shares, while two said that since the deal hinges on regulatory
approval, there was no point in making a decision now.
The consensus seems to be that the Maple bid is good for
shareholders.
Mathieu Roy's perspective is typical. In the seven months
since TMX went into play, the New Brunswick-based portfolio
manager says he's already made money on the Maple offer, and is
ready to make some more. Most recently he picked up a tranche
at C$40 a share after selling at C$45 earlier in the summer.
"My guess is that Maple proceeds hostile or friendly,
regardless," said Roy, vice-president of Louisbourg
Investments. "From a stock investment perspective, you are
paying approximately the price of where this whole M&A dance
began."
Even Thomas Caldwell, a TMX shareholder and prominent
opponent of the Maple bid, is joining the majority, albeit
reluctantly. He says he would likely tender shares even though
he still had reservations about the deal's impact on Canadian
capital markets.
"At the end of the day that has to be transcended by my
specific clients' best interest. So it's about the money," he
said.
COMPETITION CONCERNS
With little news to go on from regulators or the companies
involved, speculation has surfaced that TMX's poor stock
performance in recent weeks signals problems with the deal.
"I know it has kind of gone into a quiet period, which makes
many people wonder if it's still proceeding, and it is," said
Peter Block, a spokesman for the Maple Group, made up of four
of Canada's largest banks, four top pension funds, and one of
North America's largest life insurers.
"Nobody is worried or thinking 'Oh my God, this isn't going
anywhere,' - it's proceeding as expected," Block said.
That said, Maple's bid has raised antitrust concerns
because of its plan to integrate TMX's exchanges with the Alpha
Group trading system and the CDS trade clearinghouse, giving
TMX control of more than 80 percent of Canadian stock trading.
The proposal is currently before the federal Competition
Bureau, which is expected to rule in coming weeks. It must also
win the approval of regulators in four provinces.
Competition Bureau Commissioner Melanie Aitken has shown a
willingness to take on major players in corporate Canada, and
may have the stomach for a fight with the big banks and pension
funds.
NO ENDORSEMENT BY TMX
Maple appears undaunted. A source with knowledge of the
deal told Reuters the consortium was plowing ahead with its
offer as contemplated.
Many investors say the stock price decline is just a
product of global market volatility, which could slow stock
market activity and cut revenue for TMX and other operators.
Still, some shareholders reached by Reuters were dismayed
by a lack of news from the TMX board or management.
TMX said it had no comment on the negotiations with Maple,
which has said it would like a friendly deal, although it had
every intention of proceeding with the hostile bid if needed.
An endorsement from the TMX board, which backed the LSE
deal until it fell apart, would likely make the proposal more
palatable to competition authorities, sources said.
TMX said on July 21 it would enter confidential talks with
Maple, a signal to many that the sides might reach an agreement
before the deadline for shares to be tendered.
"I want the deal signed yesterday," said another
shareholder, complaining that TMX was dragging its feet on
coming out in favor or against the Maple bid.
($1=$0.99 Canadian)
(Editing by Frank McGurty and Peter Galloway)