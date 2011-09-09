* Majority of shareholders polled see Maple succeeding

* Most say they will tender stock to the deal

* Some frustrated TMX board has not taken bid friendly

TORONTO, Sept 8 TMX Group (X.TO) investors seem more confident than ever that a C$3.8 billion bid for Canada's dominant market operator will succeed, and they're ready and willing to tender their shares to cash in on the deal.

The resounding support for the Maple Group's C$50-a-share offer seems to fly in the face of a sharp drop in the TMX share price in the weeks since the London Stock Exchange bowed out of the race to take over TMX, having failed to win over enough shareholders.

As a Sept. 30 deadline approaches for TMX shareholders to tender to Maple's cash and stock bid, the stock has slumped to about C$40, roughly where the shares traded in February just before LSE launched its doomed takeover bid.

That suggests that many investors are wary that the deal will not pass muster when Canadian competition authorities scrutinize the proposal, which would bring the TMX's Toronto Stock Exchange and its top competitor under a single umbrella.

Even so, most of the shareholders contacted by Reuters this week say they plan to tender to the bid and expect it to sail through. Only a few expressed dismay that the TMX board and management have yet to endorse what is still a hostile bid by Maple, a consortium of Canadian financial institutions.

"I'm not averse to seeing the Maple Group deal go through, especially as I regarded the London approach as spectacularly opportunistic," said Michael Smedley, chief executive of Morgan Meighen & Associates. "To leave the TSX high and dry with no deal at all is not really an attractive option for anyone including any authorities ... as well as investors."

CLEAR CONSENSUS

Of the eight big TMX stockholders who responded, six were confident a deal would go through and plan to tender their shares, while two said that since the deal hinges on regulatory approval, there was no point in making a decision now.

The consensus seems to be that the Maple bid is good for shareholders.

Mathieu Roy's perspective is typical. In the seven months since TMX went into play, the New Brunswick-based portfolio manager says he's already made money on the Maple offer, and is ready to make some more. Most recently he picked up a tranche at C$40 a share after selling at C$45 earlier in the summer.

"My guess is that Maple proceeds hostile or friendly, regardless," said Roy, vice-president of Louisbourg Investments. "From a stock investment perspective, you are paying approximately the price of where this whole M&A dance began."

Even Thomas Caldwell, a TMX shareholder and prominent opponent of the Maple bid, is joining the majority, albeit reluctantly. He says he would likely tender shares even though he still had reservations about the deal's impact on Canadian capital markets.

"At the end of the day that has to be transcended by my specific clients' best interest. So it's about the money," he said.

COMPETITION CONCERNS

With little news to go on from regulators or the companies involved, speculation has surfaced that TMX's poor stock performance in recent weeks signals problems with the deal.

"I know it has kind of gone into a quiet period, which makes many people wonder if it's still proceeding, and it is," said Peter Block, a spokesman for the Maple Group, made up of four of Canada's largest banks, four top pension funds, and one of North America's largest life insurers.

"Nobody is worried or thinking 'Oh my God, this isn't going anywhere,' - it's proceeding as expected," Block said.

That said, Maple's bid has raised antitrust concerns because of its plan to integrate TMX's exchanges with the Alpha Group trading system and the CDS trade clearinghouse, giving TMX control of more than 80 percent of Canadian stock trading.

The proposal is currently before the federal Competition Bureau, which is expected to rule in coming weeks. It must also win the approval of regulators in four provinces.

Competition Bureau Commissioner Melanie Aitken has shown a willingness to take on major players in corporate Canada, and may have the stomach for a fight with the big banks and pension funds.

NO ENDORSEMENT BY TMX

Maple appears undaunted. A source with knowledge of the deal told Reuters the consortium was plowing ahead with its offer as contemplated.

Many investors say the stock price decline is just a product of global market volatility, which could slow stock market activity and cut revenue for TMX and other operators.

Still, some shareholders reached by Reuters were dismayed by a lack of news from the TMX board or management.

TMX said it had no comment on the negotiations with Maple, which has said it would like a friendly deal, although it had every intention of proceeding with the hostile bid if needed.

An endorsement from the TMX board, which backed the LSE deal until it fell apart, would likely make the proposal more palatable to competition authorities, sources said.

TMX said on July 21 it would enter confidential talks with Maple, a signal to many that the sides might reach an agreement before the deadline for shares to be tendered.

"I want the deal signed yesterday," said another shareholder, complaining that TMX was dragging its feet on coming out in favor or against the Maple bid.

