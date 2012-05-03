* Maple accepts draft rules, paving way for C$3.8 bln deal
* Maple bid for TMX faced conflict of interest concerns
* Draft rules out for 30 days public comment
* TMX shares rose as much as 2.6 pct; still below C$50 bid
(Adds Maple comment, July 31 target, pricing concessions,
analyst)
By Jennifer Kwan and Euan Rocha
TORONTO, May 3 The year-long battle for control
of the Toronto Stock Exchange appeared to be coming to an end o n
Thursday after Maple Group said it would accept a regulator's
conditions on its C$3.8 billion ($3.84 billion) bid for TMX
Group.
Maple, a consortium of Canada's largest banks, insurers and
pension managers, s aid it would comply with terms set forth by
the Ontario Securities Commission if they survive a 30-day
comment period. Its agreement clears the way for a d eal that
will give Maple-TMX some 85 percent of Canadian stock trades.
"We now place high odds of success for the deal, versus
50-50 just a week ago," Cormack Securities analyst Jeff Fenwick
said in a note.
Luc Bertrand, Maple's main spokesman, said in an interview
that he was hopeful of completing the transaction by July 31.
Earlier this week Maple extended its offer to the end of July,
the seventh time it has done so since its offer surfaced a year
ago.
TMX shares rose just over 2 percent on Thursday to C$47.50,
bringing them closer to Maple's C$50 bid price than at any time
since the bid was launched last May.
TRANSPARENCY, GOVERNANCE
In a 164-page document, the OSC made clear it was concerned
about the transparency of the new exchange. It said it was
seeking controls on governance, including restrictions on the
make-up of the board of directors and limits on ownership to
ensure the new stock exchange operator acts in the public
interest.
The OSC wants diverse board representation at the new
entity, and a commitment that no entity can own more than 10
percent of Maple voting shares without the regulator's prior
approval.
The terms and conditions provide for a pricing model that
would force Maple to give users of the country's clearinghouse
for stocks an equal cut of profits over and above baseline
revenues of 2012, trimming Maple's expected profit.
"The commission has thoroughly reviewed the regulatory
issues raised by Maple's proposal and developed measures
necessary to ensure that the public interest is protected," OSC
chair Howard Wetston said in a statement.
"We're cautiously optimistic that a lot of concerns we and
the industry might've articulated are being listened to. The
devil here is definitely in the detail," said Nick Thadaney,
chief executive of the Canadian arm of research broker ITG.
The Canadian Competition Bureau, an independent federal
agency, said the OSC's draft rules might "substantially"
mitigate its concerns regarding the Maple bid, and it would now
seek industry reaction to the OSC terms.
As part of its proposal, Maple wants to fold under TMX's
wing Alpha Group, TMX's biggest domestic competitor in stock
trading, as well as CDS, which clears and settles all trades in
Canada.
But the fact that Alpha and TMX control some 85 percent of
all stock trades in Canada raised concerns that the deal would
give too much power to a single market and clearing operator
controlled by Canada's big financial institutions, including TD
Securities Inc and Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec.
The OSC draft rules cover the operation of TMX and CDS, but
not Alpha. But the regulator said if Maple completes its
proposed takeover of Alpha, the regulation order for that
exchange would mirror the one for the TMX-CDS entity.
Billionaire investor Stephen Jarislowsky said the market saw
the latest news as moving the deal closer to completion.
"I think that the thing is getting more momentum," said
Jarislowsky, who is chief executive of Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd.
"I think everybody is now intent on doing something and is
feeling it has to be done in a relatively rapid time, and not
let it drag much longer."
Analysts at Macquarie said the conditions imposed by the OSC
don't appear to affect the economics of the deal materially.
"If the combination were closed today, we see
C$48.30-C$49.80 in value per share," they wrote in a report.
MADE-IN-CANADA
Maple's banks, insurers and pension fund managers launched
their complicated bid almost a year ago to counter the London
Stock Exchange's friendly offer to buy TMX.
Wrapping itself in the Maple Leaf flag whose name it
carried, Maple had argued that a made-in-Canada solution was in
the country's best interest in the face of the LSE bid.
A back-and-forth bidding war and heightened rhetoric about
nationalism eventually scuttled the LSE proposal, leaving Maple
as the sole bidder for Canada's largest stock exchange operator
-- but facing massive conflict-of-interest concerns.
In addition to formal approval from the Competition Bureau,
the deal still requires the nod of securities commissions of
British Columbia and Alberta. The two Canadian provinces are set
to publish notices soon.
Quebec's Autorité des marchés financiers, which has already
said it intends to approve the deal, on Thursday issued a
separate notice and promised additional consultations about
Maple's desire to wrap the Canadian Depository for Securities
stock clearing system into the new entity.
The OSC's terms and conditions - which follow hearings held
late last year - l aid out a new pricing model to ensure Maple
cannot turn the monopoly CDS clearinghouse for stocks from a
non-profit utility into a cash cow.
Non-Maple users of the CDS had worried about paying more to
use the system. The pricing rules require Maple to split any
revenue increases on CDS services with participants on a 50-50
basis beginning in November, a change Maple's Bertrand accepted.
"We've taken the spirit of how CDS conducted its affairs in
the past and I think we've even gone further and expanded that
by including the fact that we would be sharing parts of the
synergies with participants," said Bertrand, who is also
vice-chairman of National Bank Financial.
($1=$0.99 Canadian)
(Reporting by Jennifer Kwan and Euan Rocha, writing by Andrea
Hopkins and Cameron French; Editing by Janet Guttsman, Peter
Galloway and Frank McGurty)