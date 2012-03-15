Paul Singer's hedge fund dissolves stake in Interpublic
Feb 14 U.S. hedge fund Elliott Management Corp has dissolved its stake in advertising company Interpublic Group of Companies Inc, a regulatory filing showed on Tuesday.
TORONTO, March 15 The securities regulator for the Canadian province of Quebec said on Thursday it intends to approve a proposed C$3.8 billion ($3.83 billion) takeover of TMX Group, Canada's largest stock market operator.
In addition to the approval of Quebec's Autorite des marches financiers, the takeover proposal by Maple Group - a consortium of 13 banks, pension funds and other financial institutions -- must pass muster with regulators in Ontario and with the federal Competition Bureau.
"The Autorite des marches financiers ... intends to approve, based on information available to date, the transaction proposed by Maple Group Acquisition Corp to acquire TMX Group Inc," the regulator said in a statement. ($1 = 0.9916 Canadian dollars) (Reporting By Pav Jordan)
Feb 14 U.S. rail operator CSX Corp said its board has called for a special meeting of its shareholders to discuss requests made by hedge fund Mantle Ridge LP, which is trying to install Hunter Harrison, outgoing chief executive of Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd as the company's chief executive.
