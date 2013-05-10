May 10 TMX Group Ltd, operator of the
Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), reported a net profit for the
first quarter, compared with a loss a year earlier, and said
revenue rose 6 percent.
Net income attributable to TMX Group shareholders was C$37.8
million ($37.7 million), or 70 Canadian cents per share,
compared with a loss of C$4.4 million, or C$10.85 per share, a
year earlier.
But on an adjusted basis, earnings were 78 Canadian cents
per share, beating the average analyst forecast of 73 Canadian
cents. Revenue of C$172.2 million for the quarter included
results for TMX Group Ltd for Jan 1. to March 31, 2013, the
company said.
TMX, controlled by a group of 13 Canadian banks and
financial institutions, also operates the TSX Venture Exchange,
where listings are even more heavily weighted toward mining and
oil companies, and the Montreal Exchange, which trades
derivatives.