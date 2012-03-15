March 15 Here are the major events in the saga of attempts to take over TMX Group, owner of the Toronto Stock Exchange and other Canadian markets. The timeline starts with the most recent news and works backward to Feb. 9, 2011, when the company was first courted by the London Stock Exchange :

2012

March 15 - Quebec regulator Autorite des marches financiers (AMF) says it intends to approve the proposed takeover of TMX Group by Maple Group, a consortium of Canadian financial institutions. It says it will also approve Maple's plan to put alternative stock exchange operator Alpha Group and the Canadian Depositary for Securities, or CDS, a clearing house run by some of the banks that belong to Maple Group, under the TMX umbrella.

Several more regulatory approvals are required for the deal to go ahead.

March 15 - Maple says it is in discussions with investors and lenders to extend support agreements for its plan beyond an April 30 deadline.

March 15 - Maple Group says the Ontario Securities Commission (OSC) will publish draft orders for a 30-day public comment period before making a final decision on the deal.

Feb. 24 - Maple extends deadline for shareholders to accept its takeover plan for a fifth time, to March 30.

Jan. 31 - Maple extends deadline for shareholders to accept its takeover plan to Feb. 29.

2011

Dec. 1 - Maple tells an OSC public hearing that it could give regulators the right to supervise clearing and settlement prices in order to ease competition concerns and gain approval of the deal.

Nov 29 - In a statement released just before midnight, TMX Group says the federal Competition Bureau has "serious concerns" about a the deal, including the impact it would have on equities trading as well as clearing and settlement services. The news pushes TMX shares down 2.8 percent to C$43.48.

Nov 24-25 - Quebec's AMF holds public hearings on the deal.

Oct 30 - TMX agrees to support Maple's bid of C$3.8 billion, or C$50 a share, which is extended to Jan. 31.

Sept 29 - Maple extends bid to Oct. 31.

Aug 3 - Maple extends the deadline on its bid to Sept. 30 from Aug. 8, as it continues to seek regulatory approvals.

July 21 - TMX authorizes its board to hold takeover discussions with Maple Group.

June 28 - TMX and London Stock Exchange (LSE) terminate their proposed takeover deal after it becomes obvious that the deal will not win the necessary two-thirds support at a TMX shareholder vote.

June 22- Maple raises its hostile bid to C$3.8 billion.

May 20 - TMX rejects Maple's C$3.6 billion bid and asks its shareholders to support the LSE deal.

May 15 - Maple makes formal bid to TMX board and says its C$3.6 billion bid offers a 24 percent premium on the LSE's deal.

May 14 - TMX notifies the LSE that it has received an approach from a consortium of Canadian banks and funds called the Maple Group. LSE says it remains committed to the deal.

May 13 - LSE and TMX announce strong financial results and file formal application with Canadian provincial commissions for regulatory approval to merge.

Feb. 9 - LSE and TMX announce a $3 billion friendly deal that they characterize as "a merger of equals". (Reporting By Pav Jordan Editing by Peter Galloway)