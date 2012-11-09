Nov 9 TMX Group Ltd, operator of the Toronto Stock Exchange, reported a profit in its first quarterly results after it was bought by a group of Canadian banks, pension funds and insurers.

Net earnings were C$15.3 million, or 53 Canadian cents per share, compared with a loss of C$13.3 million, or C$109.79 per share, a year earlier, when it took an acquisition-related charge.

On an adjusted basis, the company earned 67 Canadian cents per share.