May 9 TMX Group Ltd, the operator of the Toronto Stock Exchange, reported a 23 percent rise in first-quarter profit as a budding recovery in trading activity picked up speed.

Net profit attributable to the company's equity holders rose to C$46.4 million ($42.7 million), or 86 Canadian cents per share, from C$37.8 million, or 70 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 6 percent to C$182.1 million. [ID:nCNWql6yHa ($1 = 1.0866 Canadian Dollars) (Reporting by Alastair Sharp and Ashutosh Pandey; Editing by Savio D'Souza)