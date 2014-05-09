BRIEF-Cellcom Israel wins MOC approval for deal with Electra
* Cellcom israel ltd says MOC approval for network sharing and hosting agreement with electra Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 9 TMX Group Ltd, the operator of the Toronto Stock Exchange, reported a 23 percent rise in first-quarter profit as a budding recovery in trading activity picked up speed.
Net profit attributable to the company's equity holders rose to C$46.4 million ($42.7 million), or 86 Canadian cents per share, from C$37.8 million, or 70 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose 6 percent to C$182.1 million. [ID:nCNWql6yHa ($1 = 1.0866 Canadian Dollars) (Reporting by Alastair Sharp and Ashutosh Pandey; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
* Cellcom israel ltd says MOC approval for network sharing and hosting agreement with electra Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 17 Private equity firm KKR and Canadian pension fund Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec agreed to buy USI Insurance Services from Onex Corp in a deal valuing the insurance brokerage at $4.3 billion.
* Co and affiliates agreed to sell usi insurance services to an affiliate of kkr & co. l.p. And cdpq