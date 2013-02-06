Deals of the day- Mergers and acquisitions
March 6 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Monday:
Feb 6 TMX Group Ltd reported a profit for the first full quarter since the operator of the Toronto Stock Exchange was bought by a financial consortium last year.
The company's fourth-quarter profit was C$32.8 million ($32.8 million), or 61 Canadian cents per share. Last year the company reported a fourth-quarter loss of C$10.2 million, or C$54.77 per share, before being taken over by Maple Group. ($1 = 0.9982 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Shounak Dasgupta in Bangalore and Alastair Sharp in Toronto; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
BOSTON, March 6 A group representing large institutional investors has approached stock index providers S&P Dow Jones Indices and MSCI Inc, looking to bar Snap Inc and any other company that sells investors non-voting shares from their stock benchmarks.
NEW YORK, March 6 Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc plans to line up a US$3.06bn incremental term loan and junk bond sale as part of a debt restructuring, sources said.