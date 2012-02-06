* Cuts more than half its staff - sources
* Cutting jobs to offset lack of revenue growth - source
By Stanley Carvalho and Mirna Sleiman
ABU DHABI, Feb 6 Abu Dhabi-based
investment firm, The National Investor (TNI), has shed more than
half of its workforce and is planning more job cuts in a bid to
reduce costs in response to tough financial markets, several
sources told Reuters on Monday.
Like a number of rival Middle Eastern investment firms, TNI
is struggling to boost revenue and remain profitable in
depressed capital markets post the global financial crisis.
TNI, which operates in private equity, investment advisory
and asset management businesses, had the first round of layoffs
last year reducing its workforce to the current level of around
55 people the sources told Reuters.
"The latest round of redundancies began last week with more
expected. Most lay-offs are in investment banking and equities,"
one source familiar with the matter said.
The company blamed "restructuring efforts" for headcount
reductions, the sources said.
TNI officials declined to comment when contacted by Reuters.
TNI's board wants the firm to break even and is cutting jobs
to offset the lack of revenue growth, the source said speaking
on condition of anonymity.
Privately owned TNI's revenues declined 13 percent to 161.9
million dirhams ($44.1 million) in fiscal year ending 2010-11.
Net profit plummeted to 2.2 million dirhams versus 30.8 million
dirhams the previous year.
The firm had advised on initial public offerings of
companies such as Aldar Properties amd Abu Dhabi
Islamic Bank.
TNI's investment banking business has been sluggish as
mergers and acquisitions and initial public offerings (IPOs)
show no signs of recovery in the short term, the firm said in
The firm also divested its equity interest in a brokerage
business and is in the process of divesting its equity interest
in one of its proprietary portfolio companies, expecting to
complete the sale during financial year 2011-12, TNI said in the
report.
TNI is also in the process of liquidating its business in
Saudi Arabia and plans to shut down its Riyadh office "in the
interests of cost control and conserving cash during the
liquidation process," the annual report said.
Dubai-based investment firm Shuaa Capital made
significant layoffs as part of a drive to cut costs. Two of
Kuwait's largest investment firms, Global Investment House
and Kipco Asset Management Co (KAMCO) have
slashed nearly 100 jobs, sources told Reuters last month.
(Editing by Dinesh Nair and Erica Billingham)