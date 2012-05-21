MOSCOW May 21 - Russia's third-largest crude producer TNK-BP on Monday said it appointed a new director to its board and will continue searches for another director to restore board quorum.

TNK-BP, where BP hold 50 percent, said the new appointee was an oil and chemical industries veteran, former Shell executive Evert Henkes, to the board of the company as a BP-nominated independent director.

The company announced a search for new directors after former German Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder and mining industry veteran James Leng quit the board of the company in December amid a rift between shareholders. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Melissa Akin)