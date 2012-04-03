MOSCOW, April 3 Russia's third-largest crude producer TNK-BP said on Tuesday that the Brazilian state regulator approved a deal on acquisition of a 45 percent stake in 21 Amazon oil blocks from HRT.

"This approval concludes the transaction between HRT and TNK Brasil who will now operate the concessions under a Joint Operating Agreement (JOA) already approved by shareholders," TNK-BP said in a statement.

In October, HRT agreed to sell the stake in the project to Anglo-Russian TNK-BP for $1 billion. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin)