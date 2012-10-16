LONDON Oct 16 TNK-BP, the Russian oil
company at the centre of a wrangle over ownership, on Tuesday
lost a battle to prevent a former employee from releasing
documents he says are evidence of high-level corruption in the
company and in government.
The gagging attempt was part of a dispute dating back to
March this year between Russia's third largest oil company and
Igor Lazurenko, who resigned as its head of new business,
development and processing in April.
TNK-BP won an injunction in July preventing Lazurenko from
disclosing the documents. The injunction was upheld later in the
summer but lifted by the Chancellor of London's High Court,
Andrew Morritt, who also denied a request to have the injunction
extended.
Lazurenko faces allegations of fraud brought against him by
his former employer.
In March, TNK-BP director and shareholder German Khan made
Lazurenko the subject of an internal inquiry into the propriety
of the alleged receipt of certain substantial payments.
Lazurenko, who had been an employee since 2003, resigned the
following month. According to the court papers, he approached
TNK-BP's lawyers in June and showed them the documents, saying
he considered they "would be damaging to TNK-BP if disclosed
because they purport to reveal high-level personnel engaging in
corrupt behaviour."
A later witness statement by Lazurenko, also revealed in
Tuesday's court papers, said the documents contained "details of
wrongdoing between TNK-BP and companies beneficially owned and
controlled by the most senior officers of Transneft and
officials of the Ministry of Energy responsible for regulating
and monitoring the oil industry in Russia."
Transneft is Russia's oil pipelines monopoly.
TNK-BP denied any wrongdoing and said it continued to
believe in the merits of the case, adding that the court had
agreed to keep the injunction in place until the close of
business on Friday to give it time to make an application to the
Court of Appeal.
"As we stated before, during his employment with TNK-BP, Mr.
Lazurenko obtained confidential documents which he has refused
to return after his resignation," it said in a statement.
"Meanwhile our lawyers have confirmed that they have seen no
evidence of wrongdoing by TNK-BP in the documents."
Morritt's ruling comes as TNK-BP's two shareholders, British
oil company BP and a group of four Soviet-born
billionaires of whom Khan is one, are engaged in a tussle with
state-controlled Russian oil group Rosneft over the
future ownership of the $50 billion company.
BP and the billionaires have fallen out over the direction
of the business. Both have said they may sell out, but each is
also a potential buyer of the other party's stake.
Rosneft, meanwhile, is poised to make an offer for BP's
stake and is seen as a potential buyer of the entire business,
with BP potentially ending up with a minority holding in Rosneft
at the end of the deal.