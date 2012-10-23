LONDON Oct 23 TNK-BP, the private
Russian oil company that is set to be nationalised, is making a
fresh attempt to prevent the publication of papers a former
employee claims provide evidence of high-level corporate and
government corruption.
The gagging order, lifted by a British judge last week but
still in place while the company seeks permission to appeal, is
part of a dispute dating back to March this year between
Russia's third largest oil company and Igor Lazurenko.
Lazurenko, who resigned as TNK-BP's head of new business,
development and processing in April, is accused of fraud by his
former employer.
Last week, the Chancellor of London's High Court, Andrew
Morritt, lifted an injunction that has been in place since July,
saying the argument in favour of gagging was based on a Russian
employment contract, and as such was a matter for Russian law.
Lawyers for the company have asked for permission to appeal,
and court officials have opened a window to consider whether to
grant a hearing between Dec. 13 and Jan. 3.
Lawyers for both sides were not responding to requests for
comment on Tuesday, but Morritt's ruling on Oct. 16 revealed
that Lazurenko is naming Transneft, the Russian
pipelines monopoly, in his corruption allegations.
News the case could drag on comes a day after the owners of
Russia's third largest oil company, British oil group BP
and the Russian AAR consortium, agreed on Monday to a $55
billion sale of TNK-BP to state-controlled Rosneft.
BP, set to get a near 20 percent stake in Rosneft as
part-payment, has called the deal a "heads of agreement" that is
contingent on government permissions and other discussions.
Rosneft is controlled by the Russian government and headed
by Igor Sechin, a close ally of President Vladimir Putin and
Rusia's most powerful energy industry official.
Lazurenko still faces allegations of fraud brought against
him by his former employer.
In March, TNK-BP director and shareholder German Khan made
Lazurenko the subject of an internal inquiry into the propriety
of the alleged receipt of certain substantial payments.
Lazurenko, who had been an employee since 2003, resigned the
following month. According to the Oct. 16 court papers, he
approached TNK-BP's lawyers in June and showed them the
documents, saying he considered they "would be damaging to
TNK-BP if disclosed because they purport to reveal high-level
personnel engaging in corrupt behaviour."
A later witness statement by Lazurenko, also revealed in the
Oct. 16 papers, said the documents contained "details of
wrongdoing between TNK-BP and companies beneficially owned and
controlled by the most senior officers of Transneft and
officials of the Ministry of Energy responsible for regulating
and monitoring the oil industry in Russia."
TNK-BP has denied any wrongdoing and says it continues to
believe in the merits of the injunction. Its representatives in
London said they had nothing to add on Tuesday.
Transneft had no immediate comment.