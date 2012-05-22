* Russia No.3 oil producer proposes $6.6 bln dividend
* Company was rebuked by govt for generous dividend policy
MOSCOW May 22 TNK-BP, Russia's third-largest
oil company, plans to hike its 2011 dividend by a
larger-than-expected 12 percent to $6.6 billion, continuing its
trend of hefty payouts.
The board of TNK-BP Holding, the traded entity of
TNK-BP, recommended on Tuesday paying a dividend of 9.96 roubles
($0.32) per ordinary and per privileged share. That is on top of
a first half dividend of 3.41 roubles per share.
TNK-BP Holding is 95-percent owned by Cyprus-registered Novy
Investments, which is in turn controlled by TNK BP Ltd - a 50/50
joint venture between oil giant BP and Russia-linked
consortium AAR.
TNK-BP Holding said the dividend would by used by Novy
Investments for capital investments as well as unspecified
transactions between group companies. The rest will go to
minority shareholders, which own 5 percent of the stock.
"TNK-BP once again supported its status as the best dividend
payer among Russian oils," said VTB Capital analysts, who had
expected a final dividend of $0.24.
"This is strongly positive for the company and the sector
overall."
Last month a senior Russian official questioned the
company's dividend policy saying it was underinvesting in its
pipeline infrastructure which resulted in oil spills in Siberia.
Under U.S. GAAP accounting standards, TNK-BP Holding's 2011
net profits rose by 41 percent to $9.21 billion.
($1 = 31.1750 Russian roubles)
(Reporting by Alexei Anishchuk; Editing by Mark Potter)