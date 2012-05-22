* Russia's No. 3 oil producer proposes $6.6 bln dividend
* Company was rebuked by govt for generous dividend policy
* Dividends will reach shareholders in months-analyst
By Alexei Anishchuk
MOSCOW, May 22 TNK-BP, Russia's third-largest
oil company, plans to hike its 2011 dividend by a
larger-than-expected 12 percent to $6.6 billion, continuing its
trend of hefty payouts to shareholders.
The board of TNK-BP Holding, the traded entity of
TNK-BP, recommended on Tuesday paying a dividend of 9.96 roubles
per ordinary share and per privileged share, on top of a
first-half dividend of 3.41 roubles.
"TNK-BP once again supported its status as the best dividend
payer among Russian oils," said VTB Capital analysts, who had
expected a final dividend of $0.24.
"This is strongly positive for the company and the sector
overall."
Last month a senior Russian official questioned the
company's dividend policy saying it was underinvesting in its
pipeline infrastructure which resulted in oil spills in Siberia.
TNK-BP Holding is 95-percent owned by Cyprus-registered Novy
Investments, which is in turn controlled by TNK BP Ltd - a 50/50
joint venture between oil giant BP and Russia-linked
consortium AAR.
Under U.S. GAAP accounting standards, TNK-BP Holding's 2011
net profits rose by 41 percent to $9.21 billion.
TNK-BP Holding said the dividend would be used by Novy
Investments for capital investments as well as unspecified
transactions between group companies. The rest will go to
minority shareholders, who own 5 percent of the stock.
The dividends will reach the holding's final beneficiaries,
BP and AAR, in months, as soon as the board of TNK-BP Ltd, which
is short one director, gets a quorum, said Alexei Kokin, oil
analyst for Uralsib.
"It is just a question of a time lag," Kokin said.
The TNK-BP Ltd board has been below strength since December
when the two directors quit over a shareholder dispute, One
replacement, former Shell executive Evert Henkes, was appointed
on Monday.
($1 = 31.1750 roubles)
(Reporting by Alexei Anishchuk; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)