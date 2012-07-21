MOSCOW, July 21 BP has proposed Russia's No.3 oil company TNK-BP would pay $1 billion in dividend attributable to 2012 income, TNK-BP said in a statement on Saturday.

Directors who represent the AAR consortium in TNK-BP said they would study BP's proposal and make a decision within a week, the statement said.

In May, TNK-BP, half-owned by BP, said it postponed a decision on a dividend pay out for the first quarter of 2012 due to a lack of a board quorum. (Writing by Andrey Ostroukh, editing by William Hardy)