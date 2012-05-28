MOSCOW May 28 Mikhail Fridman, a Soviet-born billionaire who is a partner of BP in Russia's third largest oil company TNK-BP, resigned as TNK-BP's chief executive officer, the company said on Monday, without explaining Fridman's decision.

TNK-BP said the company will be managed by a group of executives who hold powers of attorney "related to their areas of responsibility" after Fridman's resignation takes effect in 30 days.

Russia's third-largest crude producer also noted that German Khan and Viktor Vekselberg, two other members of the Alfa-Access-Renova consortium which shares control of TNK-BP 50-50 with the British major, retain executive posts. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Melissa Akin)