LONDON May 28 Mikhail Fridman told directors he was stepping down from his role as Chief Executive of TNK-BP , the Russian oil group owned by BP and AAR, a group of billionaires, including Fridman, for "personal reasons", BP said on Monday.

A BP spokesman said the resignation would have no impact on TNK-BP's operations because Fridman's role had "largely been ceremonial".

BP declined to comment on remarks from an AAR source that the departure reflected a deterioration in relations between BP and AAR. (Reporting by Tom Bergin)