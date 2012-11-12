* TGK-7, TGK-9 shareholders to consider deals in December
* Deals will cut into Gazprom's domestic market
MOSCOW, Nov 12 Two Russian energy companies
controlled by billionaire Viktor Vekselberg's KES are close to
signing long-term gas purchasing deals worth up to $31 billion
with crude producer TNK-BP.
The deals will further undermine the position of Gazprom
, Russia's top gas producer, in the domestic market.
Gazprom has been losing share to rivals such as Rosneft
, which is buying TNK-BP for $55 billion.
The boards of power companies, TGK-7 and TGK-9
, controlled by KES Holding, recommended their
shareholders approve the deals to buy gas from TNK-BP.
Shareholders will review the offers in December.
TNK-BP declined to comment.
TNK-BP could start supplying gas to TGK-9 next year in a
deal that will last until 2030, with total volumes seen at 60
billion cubic metres (bcm).
The deal would be worth up to $16 billion, said TGK-9, which
operates in the Urals.
The deal with TGK-7 is set to begin in 2015 and run until
2030. Initially, TNK-BP has agreed to supply the generating
company in the Volga river region some 20.5 bcm, with a
possibility of shipping an extra 36 bcm in 2017-2030. TGK-7 put
the value of the deal at no more than $15 billion.
TGK-7 and TGK-9 buy gas mostly from Gazprom, privately held
Itera and KES Holding.
Earlier this month, state-controlled Rosneft said it would
supply state power company Inter RAO with natural gas
for 25 years, in a deal estimated at $80 billion.
TNK-BP, a 50:50 joint venture equally controlled by BP
and the AAR consortium of Soviet-born billionaires, has
planned to double its gas production by 2016-17 to 26-28 bcm.