MOSCOW, Nov 12 Two Russian energy companies controlled by billionaire Viktor Vekselberg's KES are close to signing long-term gas purchasing deals worth up to $31 billion with crude producer TNK-BP.

The deals will further undermine the position of Gazprom , Russia's top gas producer, in the domestic market. Gazprom has been losing share to rivals such as Rosneft , which is buying TNK-BP for $55 billion.

The boards of power companies, TGK-7 and TGK-9 , controlled by KES Holding, recommended their shareholders approve the deals to buy gas from TNK-BP.

Shareholders will review the offers in December.

TNK-BP declined to comment.

TNK-BP could start supplying gas to TGK-9 next year in a deal that will last until 2030, with total volumes seen at 60 billion cubic metres (bcm).

The deal would be worth up to $16 billion, said TGK-9, which operates in the Urals.

The deal with TGK-7 is set to begin in 2015 and run until 2030. Initially, TNK-BP has agreed to supply the generating company in the Volga river region some 20.5 bcm, with a possibility of shipping an extra 36 bcm in 2017-2030. TGK-7 put the value of the deal at no more than $15 billion.

TGK-7 and TGK-9 buy gas mostly from Gazprom, privately held Itera and KES Holding.

Earlier this month, state-controlled Rosneft said it would supply state power company Inter RAO with natural gas for 25 years, in a deal estimated at $80 billion.

TNK-BP, a 50:50 joint venture equally controlled by BP and the AAR consortium of Soviet-born billionaires, has planned to double its gas production by 2016-17 to 26-28 bcm.