MOSCOW May 10 TNK-BP International, the main
unit of Russia's No.3 crude producer, TNK-BP, reported
net first quarter net profit declined to $2.18 billion from
$2.62 billion a year earlier due to rising output at new fields
with lower margins.
Production at "greenfield" operations, such as the remote
Verkhnechonsk field in eastern Siberia, reached 16 percent of
TNK-BP's total output, compared to a 11 percent a year earlier.
TNK-BP, co-owned by BP and a Moscow-based consortium
of local billionaires, reported its revenues in the first
quarter of this year rose to $16.09 billion from $ 13.82 billion
in the first quarter of 2011.
(Reporting by Denis Pinchuk; Writing by Melissa Akin; Editing
by Douglas Busvine)