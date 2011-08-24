* Total payout $1.9 billion

* Record date on Aug. 19

* Dividends may be spent on capital investments

MOSCOW, Aug 24 The board of TNK-BP Holding , the traded entity of the Russian oil company half owned by BP , recommended a first-half 2011 dividend of 3.41 roubles per share, or around $1.9 billion in total.

TNK-BP said on Wednesday that the dividend payout will stand at 52.7 billion roubles ($1.86 billion) with record date set on Aug. 19.

TNK-BP Holding is 95-percent owned by Cyprus-registered Novy Investment, which is in turn controlled by TNK-BP Limited, a 50/50 joint venture of BP and the Russia-linked consortium AAR.

The shareholders have been recently involved in legal actions against each other as a multi-billion deal between BP and Russia's top crude producer Rosneft collapsed in May due to AAR protests.

The holding company said on Wednesday the dividends may be used for financing TNK-BP capital investments in Russia.

"Payment of dividends to Novy Investments Ltd. is of a technical nature and does not lead to an automatic dividend payment to shareholders of the parent company TNK-BP Ltd.," it said.

(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Steve Gutterman and Erica Billingham)

($1=28.35 Rouble)